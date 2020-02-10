Image Credit:

A teaser of pop singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed’s debut feature film ‘Tich Button’ was released on Friday to mixed response.

The minute-long trailer serves up a melange of images that don’t seem to cohere much. It opens with Saeed and Feroz Khan, apparently street guys, jumping the walls and rooftops of houses somewhere in the city’s old neighbourhood. It is instantly reminiscent of Ali Zafar’s character in the opening sequence of ‘Teefa in Trouble’.

The next moment, the boys are seen running along the lush green fields of corn; they exchange a happy look, which dispels the earlier impression that they might be sworn enemies who are chasing each other. Enter the girls — Iman Ali, looking gorgeous as an urban-based modern-day girl, in what is touted to be her comeback movie; and Sonya Hussyn, who appears to be a village girl (that is, if you discount her spotless make-up).