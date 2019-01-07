Titled ‘Dil-e-Bereham’, it’s an intense love story with revenge at its core. The show is produced by Sadia Jabbar and stars Samina Ahmad, Irsa Ghazal, Behroz Sabzwari, Hina Bayat and Maryam Nafees. The chemistry between its lead pair — Amar Khan and Wahaj Ali — is already being discussed in media circles as one to watch out for.