The saying “art imitates life” might sound cliched, but its veracity cannot be questioned. Pakistan TV serials have always won appreciation, even from our not-so-friendly neighbour India, for being more realistic and less melodramatic.

The new-age directors as well as playwrights are keen to carry the torch forward and also raise the bar even higher. Recently, we have seen plays that dared to expose the society’s taboos without much glossing over.

Consider, for example, how Rehaai dealt with child brides, which is a norm in several backward parts of the country; or ‘Udaari’ touched incest and pedophilia; or ‘Cheekh’, which tackles misogyny. And now, a new play is ready to take on the issue of women’s harassment at workplace.

Titled ‘Darr Khuda Se’, which loosely translates as ‘Have some fear of God!’ the drama serial is a Geo TV presentation and starts to air from June 18. The play has Imran Abbas and Sana Javed in the lead, and is directed by Anjum Shahzad. Abbas is cast in what is decidedly his first ‘grey’ screen role.