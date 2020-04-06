Other actors such as Humayun Saeed are also joining in

Actor Fawad Khan, who’s been missing in action for some time now, has come forward to help the daily wagers who’ve been put out of work due to the lockdown.

The heartthrob has lent support to Pepsi and Lays’s ‘Millions of Meals’ programme which involves distributing free meals to those faced with acute food shortage. Khan posted on his official Facebook page, “If you happen to know anyone who is in need, please inbox their details…”

Other actors such as Humayun Saeed are also joining in. The programme is supported by local charitable, food-sharing organisations such as Rizq, Orange Tree, and Alkhidmat.