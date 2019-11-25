Image Credit:

Coke Studio Season 12 released its stellar episode 5 on Saturday, featuring Fariha Parvez, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Aima Baig, Hadiqa Kiani and Shamali Afghan.

Parvez returned to the show after a long break with a thumri (romantic song), titled ‘Balma’, composed in khamaj thaath (a musical element). Khan and Baig revisited the melancholic love ballad of Sufi poet Waris Shah’s Heer and Ranjha in ‘Heeray’.

Afghan’s ‘Mram Mram’, a Pashto rendition of the Persian song ‘Zim Zim,’ is a song about a deeply anguished lover. It “descends directly from the musical heritage of 1960s’ Iran.”

The sound of ghungroos (ankle bells), crystal bowls and light harmonium leaves the listener in a contemplative state.

The highlight track of the episode turned out to be Kiani’s ‘Daachi Waleya.’ Based on a Punjabi folk melody, the song is a plea to the camel rider to carry the singer away with him.