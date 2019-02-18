Seven episodes down, the show is already trending on YouTube — last week, it was on number one, with over 2.4 million views — thanks to its engaging storyline, a taut screenplay, and stellar performances, especially by lead actors Saba Qamar and Bilal Abbas Khan. Qamar seems to completely internalise the suffering of her character, Mannat — her journey from a feisty young woman with a mind of her own, who loves the company of her two college friends, Nayab and Haya, to an angst-ridden person who suddenly finds herself defenceless and isolated from her increasingly embittered husband and in-laws that include Haya herself. It’s an author-backed role that offers the actor a diverse emotional palette to work with, and the ‘Hindi Medium’ star proves why she deserved to play this character like no one else from her contemporaries.