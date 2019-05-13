There’s some good news for fans of debutant director Asim Abbasi’s ‘Cake’ (2018). The family saga which stars Aamina Shaikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Mohammad Ahmad and Beo Rana Zafar, and won huge critical acclaim, is said to be premiering on Netflix on May 15. Meanwhile, Abbasi has moved on to his next project. In an extended post on his Facebook timeline, the London-based director wrote, “Last time I was on set was May 2017 for ‘Cake’s’ London spell. Two years and one film later, I will be on set from tomorrow for a long, long stretch. Beyond the butterflies in my tummy and the sick in my mouth, I am not sure what I feel right now. But I sure am grateful to be reunited with my old film family — Mo, Aarij, Faiz, Zoobia, Samiya, Zarmeen, Nadeem, Zeeshan, Syed Mehdi and some top-class new additions Saqib, Shahrukh, Sana, Owais, Nabil. Thank you for making the last four months of prep possible!”