Ayeza Khan is riding high on the success of her recently concluded TV show, ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’. She has not just been appreciated for her nuanced act in the otherwise controversial TV show, but was also acknowledged for her courage to accept a role where she was supposed to become the object of audience’s hate.

Today, Khan has joined the ranks of the top actresses of the country. Suddenly, everyone wants to hire her for their projects.

Although she has been around for a few years now, after ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ it’s as if she has truly ‘arrived’.

Next, she will be seen in a Geo TV show, titled ‘Shahjahan Aur Mehru’, where she is paired opposite her real-life husband Danish Taimoor, also an actor.