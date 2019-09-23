Titled ‘Meray Yaar Meray Dost’, the series is said to be a musical

Web series are indeed the flavour of the season. Every other actor, writer and director are either working or starting work on a web show. And they seem to be getting offers from the best streaming portals in the business — be it scriptwriter Umera Ahmad’s crime thrillers for Netflix, or director Mehreen Jabbar’s ‘Aik Jhooti Love Story’ for Zee5.

Early this year, we saw ‘Karachi Se Lahore’-famed Wajahat Rauf come out with a limited edition of Mehwish Hayat-starrer ‘Enaaya’ for Eros Now.

More recently, critically-acclaimed director of ‘Cake’ Asim Abbasi finished filming his untitled web series. And now we hear that musicians-turned-actors Asim Azhar and Haroon Shahid are part of a web series that also stars Syra Shehroze. Titled ‘Meray Yaar Meray Dost’, the series is said to be a musical, and the three actors apparently play members of a pop band.

They are joined by a string of newcomers such as Mirza Bilal, a fitness-trainer-turned-model.