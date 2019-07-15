Pop music industry’s youth icon Asim Azhar has for the past sometime been seen quite a lot with TV and film actress Hania Aamir. Whereas the singer of such popular ditties as ‘Nawazishein Karam Meherbaniyan’ (‘Coke Studio’, Season 9) and ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ has had no qualms about sharing images of them hanging out together — courtesy of his Instagram profile — it wasn’t until early this year that he made his love for Aamir (sort of) official when he serenaded her on the runway of Fashion Pakistan Week 2019 for designer Zainab Chottani.