There’s some great news for fans of Ali Zafar. The ‘Rockstar’, who’s lately been sweeping best actor trophies for his spirited performance in 2018’s blockbuster ‘Teefa in Trouble’, is returning to music.

Not that he ever left the scene — he’s been doing concert tours all this while. Besides, his soundtrack for Hum TV’s successful TV drama, ‘Ehd e Wafa’, where he shares credits with Asim Azhar, has almost become the anthem for friendship.

He also recently produced ‘Laila O Laila,’ which featured a Balochi teenager, Urooj Fatima. The track earned him praise for granting the novice, who claimed to be his biggest fan, her wish to perform with him. And today, we hear that Zafar is planning a revamped version of the very song that made him the pop icon of youth, in the early 2000s: ‘Chhanno’.

Zafar confirmed to Gulf News tabloid that a reboot of ‘Chhanno’ was indeed on its way.

“It’s definitely coming out,” he said. Though, it wasn’t originally his idea, he added.

According to him, UK-based DJ and music producer Naughty Boy (real name Shahid Khan), who “is also a friend, loved [‘Chhanno’] and wanted to remix it.”

Naughty Boy has previously collaborated with such international artists as Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Hudson and Gabrielle, besides producing the number one hit ‘La La La’, featuring Sam Smith. Apparently, he and Zafar met up in England recently, and recorded the track.

The song is under production and should be ready soon. Though Zafar said he didn’t have a definite release plan yet, he hinted at it being a big event.