He is also working simultaneously on television. Although his last TV show, ‘Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka’, got an average response from the audiences, he is ready to storm back into spotlight with what looks like a promising project. Titled ‘Khaas’, which translates to ‘Special’, the drama serial is a Momina Duraid (MD) production and also stars Sanam Baloch. It is directed by Danish Nawaz.