Actor Ali Rahman Khan, the hazel-eyed star from Islamabad who rose to fame with the blockbuster ‘Janaan’ (2016), and followed it up with the hit ‘Parchi’ (2018), is due next on the big screen in the dramedy ‘Heer Maan Ja’.
He is also working simultaneously on television. Although his last TV show, ‘Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka’, got an average response from the audiences, he is ready to storm back into spotlight with what looks like a promising project. Titled ‘Khaas’, which translates to ‘Special’, the drama serial is a Momina Duraid (MD) production and also stars Sanam Baloch. It is directed by Danish Nawaz.
Khan says he is playing “a very interesting role which will resonate with most married couples in Pakistan.”