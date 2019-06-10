Image Credit:

After months of speculation, actors Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali finally announced their “official engagement.”

The stars of hit TV serial ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’ posted on Instagram: “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. — Ahad & Sajal.”

Saboor Ali, Ali’s sister, also posted a heartfelt message on the occasion. “I couldn’t have been happier when Ahad Raza Mir came in her life. It certainly was a match made in heaven. From day one till date, I have enjoyed their faith in me, their care & their love. Now I want to wish them my utmost blessings,,, And most importantly “Ahad BHAI [brother], welcome to the family.”