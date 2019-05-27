Video Credit:

Last week, Abdullah Qureshi released a Hamd (lyrical verse that praises the Greatness of Allah), titled ‘Ilaahi Teri Chokhat Par,’ which was originally sung by the late Junaid Jamshed.

In a statement, Qureshi said that he covered it as a tribute to one of Pakistan’s most iconic pop musicians (best known for his Vital Signs band) who turned into an evangelist in his later years.

The video of ‘Ilaahi’ is simple and sombre, in accordance with the mood of the lyrics. It is directed by Sa’ad Hashmi and produced by Musa Javaid.