Also performing are Burna Boy, Black Star, Rico Nasty, Koffee, and more

Image Credit:

Cultural and lifestyle festival Sole DXB will see one of the biggest ever line-ups at this year’s edition. We are talking about Wu-Tang Clan, Burna Boy, Black Star and many more who are set to perform at the three-day event which will take place from December 5-7 at Dubai Design District (d3).

Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most influential hip hop groups of all time, composed of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa. Founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard was part of the band until his death in 2004.

The group made an immediate and long-lasting impact with their 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), still considered one of the best hip-hop albums of all time.

Wu-Tang Clan will headline Sole DXB on December 7, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their first album.

Also performing the same day will be Black Star, as the duo — Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli — celebrate the 20th anniversary of their collaboration.

Nigerian singer songwriter Burna Boy will perform on December 6. While he initially shot to popularity in 2012 after releasing the single ‘Like to Party’, his star continues to rise; this year, he won Best International Act at the BET Awards.

Other performers who will take the stage at the three-day festival include Wiley, Rico Nasty, Koffee, Proteje, YBN Cordae, Lila Ike, Sevana, Ocean Wisdom, Dave East, Xharlie Black (formerly Eddie Cole), Narcy, The Foreign Beggars and Dubai-based TAC.