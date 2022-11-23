Chinese pop group WayV is finally making their long-awaited music comeback.
The sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT will release their fourth EP/mini-album ‘Phantom’ on December 9.
The group’s last released EP was ‘Kick Back’, which came out in March 2021. According to SM Entertainment, the album will have a total of eight songs of various genres.
This includes the title track ‘Phantom’, and previously released singles ‘Back To You’ and ‘Low Low’.
From the teaser image, it seems that WayV will currently be just a six member team made up of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.
Seventh member Lucas has been on indefinite hiatus since 2021 following allegations of controversial past relationships.