‘Where Have You Been’ singer Rihanna’s question to lookalike Tik Tok star Priscila Beatrice was epic. “Where the album sis? #R9”, asked the “Bad Boy musician. It’s a question fans have been inundating her with for a while – requests for her next, number 9, studio album.
On Saturday, Grammy-winner commented on an image of TikTok user @Poliakov71, in which she is impersonating the ‘Stay’ singer.
Twenty-eight-year-old Beatrice, who is a self-confessed Rihana impersonator, had much to say about the singer’s response. "I still can't believe it," she wrote on Instagram. "The page @theshaderoom shared my video on their profile and THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented!!!!"
"Do you know what I'm feeling right now???" she added. "I can't stop crying with emotion!!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful!!!!!"