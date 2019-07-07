UAE-based Americans known as Down Home marked July 4 with a song about being broke

Two American musicians who call themselves “the UAE’s number one country duo (by default)” have just released a hilarious song about being broke in Dubai.

Mike Ulanski and Adam Showalter — who are known as Down Home — released the tongue-in-cheek track named ‘Country Rich Dubai Poor’ just in time for July 4 — America’s Independence Day — and it’s all about burning through their salaries in the big city.

In the accompanying music video, the Midwestern musicians are decked in cowboy hats and pointed boots as they commiserate about their lack of funds in the middle of a desert.

“Outside my window, yachts are floating in the sea,” they croon. “The mess I make gets taken by the cleaners every week. But I don’t own no boats, I’m just a fish stuck on the shore. I’m country rich, but I’m Dubai poor.”

The music video has wracked up nearly 5,000 views on YouTube so far. Several commenters wrote in to say they appreciated the lighthearted and relatable content.

“Finally a song that speaks to my true situation in Dubai,” wrote Chris Salazar.

Sammy Twain, who seems to have history with the duo, meanwhile commented: “I’m just country poor… but love that my high school quarterback is Dubai poor. Keep it up brother!”

WHO IS ‘DOWN HOME’?

Mike Ulanski and Adam Showalter are Down Home.

Guitarist and vocalist Mike Ulanski is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, while Adam Showalter is from Craig, Missouri. The pair have been in Dubai for seven years — but didn’t know each other back in America. They got to know each other as English teachers in a small school in the UAE. Neither of them teaches anymore.

“There is plenty of music about Dubai, but it’s all about the yacht parties and shining skyscrapers. Those things are great, don’t get us wrong, but we wanted to write something that speaks to folks like us — people that have come to Dubai to work hard and make their lives a bit better,” says Ulanski.

“I’m from a tiny rural town in Missouri, and Mike’s home is just a few miles from the Kentucky border. We grew up with country music in our lives. We want to offer Dubai a taste of our home and bring a smile to people’s faces. This can be such a serious city, and we think it’s important to have a little fun,” adds Showalter.

The duo got their stage name Down Home from a Midwestern saying that refers to something warm, familiar and simple — like grandma’s Sunday roast.

While ‘Country Rich Dubai Poor’ is their original track — available now on all major streaming platforms — the duo has also been known to perform covers at events such as Formula 1 and Taste of Abu Dhabi Festival.