Sharjah Art Foundation’s fifth edition of its annual film festival entitled ‘Sharjah Film Platform (SFP)’ is being held now and will shine a spotlight on independent cinema, documentary filmmaking, and moving image works that demonstrate new approaches to film and art.
SFP5, which opened with Payal Kapadia’s documentary ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ (2021) which won the Golden Eye at the Cannes Film Festival (2021), will conclude with Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria (2021), which won the Cannes Film Festival Jury Award (2021).
The festival will run until October 30 and will take place in three venues including Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts and Gallery 4 of Al Mureijah Art Spaces.
This year, the festival’s Director in Focus section will honour the late film director Moufida Tlatli with the screening of three of her films: The Silence of the Palace (1994), The Season of Men (2000) and Nadia et Sarra (2004). Her work is internationally recognised and has received numerous awards, including Cannes Film Festival’s Golden Camera and Toronto Film Festival’s International Critics’ Award.
Organised by the Foundation, SFP will be filled with film screenings, industry hub sessions, and panel discussion by film industry experts.
Festival passes cost Dh120 and Dh80 (students). Tickets to individual screenings will cost Dh30 and can be booked online at sfp5.eventive.org or at the festival venues before the screenings
Sharjah Art Foundation is an advocate, catalyst and producer of contemporary art within the Emirate of Sharjah and the surrounding region, in dialogue with the international arts community. The Foundation advances an experimental and wide-ranging programmatic model that supports the production and presentation of contemporary art, preserves and celebrates the distinct culture of the region and encourages a shared understanding of the transformational role of art.