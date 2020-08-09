SuperM Image Credit: Instagram.com/superm/

K-Pop’s Avengers are gearing up for their return to the global stage with first official album, ‘Super One’ on September 25.

SM Entertainment confirmed that its supergroup SuperM will drop two empowering, anthemic pre-release singles ‘100’ and ‘Tiger Inside’ on August 14 and September 1, respectively, before releasing its first full-length album next month. The group’s management agency said the album carries the message “to overcome challenges together with the power of uniting as ‘one’” and plans to carry out large-scale promotion and global activities.

SuperM Image Credit: Supplied

The forthcoming songs come almost 11 months since their highly-anticipated eponymous mini-album and debut in the US in October of last year.

The seven-member group previously performed ‘Tiger Inside’ during one part of SM Entertainment’s concert streaming service ‘Beyond LIVE’ back in April.

Before the comeback announcement, Taemin topped the iTunes chart in UAE, Oman, India and Saudi Arabia, among other countries, with new pre-release electronic pop song ‘2 Kids’ off of his upcoming third solo studio album, ‘Never Gonna Dance Again’.

Dubbed as ‘The Avengers of K-Pop’, SuperM is a team of seven superstars from boy groups signed under SM Entertainment. It includes SHINee’s Taemin, Exo’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucas.

In August of last year, SuperM filmed their futuristic, action-packed music video for title track, ‘Jopping’, which became the top trending music video in the UAE, in Dubai.

Baekhyun dropped a vlog of his time in Dubai on his YouTube channel. The K-Pop act also released a behind-the-scenes video of their five-day shoot in Seoul and the Emirate.

“I didn’t know we’d get to shoot a music video in Dubai,” Kai said the video. “This is our [Exos] third time here but even when we came here last time and the time before that, I never thought we’d shoot a music video.”

The supergroup’s five-track mini-album, ‘SuperM — The First Mini Album’, climbed its way to the top of the UAE iTunes Top Albums chart the day it dropped. Track ‘Jopping’ debuted at No 3 on the all-genre iTunes chart but dominated the K-Pop and Pop songs chart locally. Their new musical offering will undeniably be no different.