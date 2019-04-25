Beginning on May 22, 2020, the English rock icon will headline at the Colosseum

Sting Image Credit: AP

Sting is bringing ‘My Songs’ to Las Vegas next year for a residency at Caesars Palace.

Beginning on May 22, 2020, the English rock icon will headline at the Colosseum, where he’ll perform 16 shows featuring a compendium of his songs “with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations,” according to a Wednesday joint statement from the Cherrytree Music Co, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

“Visually, sound-wise, dancing — it’s going to be a Vegas show. I’m really committed to that,” Sting told the Associated Press. “I am a little frightened and a little excited at the same time.”

Though he’s played in Las Vegas numerous times, it’s the first time the self-described “touring animal” has committed to a Sin City residency. The Police veteran, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, has scheduled performances in May, June, August and September.

“Being in one place is actually a different, spiritual vibe,” the 67-year-old told AP. “Welcoming people into your house — that’s basically what it’s going to be. I’ll be telling the story of my life through songs. I’ve had a long, interesting life and I can’t wait.”

Sting is the latest in a growing list of entertainers to perform at the 4,300-seat Colosseum. The venue was built for Celine Dion, who will close out her second residency in June, and has hosted Rod Stewart, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey.

Sting’s show doesn’t debut for another year, but ticket presales launch this month. Sting.com fan club members get first access on April 25, Citi cardmembers get second dibs on April 29 and Live Nation, Ticketmaster and SiriusXM customers will get third dibs on May 1.

General ticket sales begin May 3, with prices starting at $59.