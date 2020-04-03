File picture: Bill Withers arrives ahead of the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio April 18, 2015. Image Credit: Resuters

LOS ANGELES: Bill Withers, the legendary performer who defined 1970s soul with hits like "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me" has died following heart complications, his family said in a statement. He was 81 years old.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," the family said.