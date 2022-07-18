The artist, best known for her track ‘Tears Of Gold’, will perform at The Agenda in Dubai Media City as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises.

Born in Morocco, but raised in Canada from a young age, Faouzia has already collaborated with the likes of John Legend and David Guetta during her short career. The 2018 track ‘Battle’ with Guetta was a milestone for the young artist. She has since gone on to work with the likes of Ninho on ‘Money’, Kelly Clarkson on ‘I Dare You’, Galantis on ‘I Fly’, and perhaps most famously Legend on the sentimental ballad ‘Minefields’, which she also had a hand in writing.

Faouzia Image Credit: Instagram.com/faouzia

The 21-year-old was named one of Variety’s ‘Artists to Watch for the 2022 Grammys,’ and Vogue’s ‘Style Stars Set to Make 2022 Exciting,’ while recently releasing a string of impressive powerhouse pop anthems, including ‘Hero,’ ‘Puppet,’ and her brand new single ‘RIP, Love’, two months ago. Her musical style flows through genres like pop, R&B, synth-pop and acoustic pop.

“My favourite thing is hearing that one of my songs helped someone feel motivated or empowered, or even helped them to have a good cry – which sometimes is all you need,” she said in a statement. “I really believe that immersing yourself in music can help you through the tough times in life, and I always hope that my songs can do that for everyone.”

Organised by Eventim Live Asia and Eventify, CEO Girish Bhat stated: “We are excited to introduce Faouzia’s first live show in the UAE working alongside DSS in its 25th year anniversary. Faouzia is one of the biggest up-and-coming artists around and we are thrilled to be working with her and put on an amazing show.”