The St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dubai just got bigger with Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating headlining a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 18 for the occasion.
Keating, who was a former member of the boy band Boyzone, earned a name for himself as a solo artist with his biggest hit being ‘When You Say Nothing At All’, which featured on the soundtrack of the 1999 hit film ‘Notting Hill’. As a solo artist, the 44-year-old has sold over 20 million records worldwide alongside the 25 million records with Boyzone.
Over his career, he has performed with Elton John at Madison Square Gardens, sung for the Pope, and hosted shows from Miss World to the Eurovision Song Contest to the MTV Europe Awards. With 11 albums to his name, Keating also dabbles time as a radio presenter, when he’s not judging shows such as ‘All Together Now’ and ‘The X Factor’ or appearing on ‘The Voice’ as a coach.
Apart from his music, the singer also supports the Marie Keating Foundation, which raises awareness for Breast Cancer. He has been a passionate campaigner for the foundation named after his mother, who succumbed to the disease in 1998.
Of late though, Keating and his wife Storm Keating, are busy cheering on their eldest child who’s competing on ‘Dancing With The Stars’, even as they indulge in headline-grabbing ‘cleaning row’ that has been splashed across newspapers in the UK with the couple’s former help claiming that Keating and his wife refused to pay a £500 bill.
The St Patrick’s Day event is conceptualised, designed and promoted by Speed Entertainment Dubai and By Arrangement with Solo. Tickets for the Dubai concert start at Dh145 and are now on sale. On the day of the concert, gates open at 7pm, with the concert starting at 9pm.
Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, which falls on March 17, marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.