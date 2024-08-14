Katy Perry's latest music video, 'Lifetimes,' is under investigation by the Balearic Islands' Ministry of Agriculture for allegedly filming in Ses Salines Natural Park without a permit, USA Today reported.

The park, located between Ibiza and Formentera, has restricted areas marked with ropes. While the ministry has clarified that this is not an environmental crime, they are looking into the production company's failure to request authorisation.

Perry recently stepped down as judge from hit reality show 'American Idol' after seven. She is now promoting ‘143’, her first record since 2020's "Smile."

The video for Perry's second single, '143,' was released on August 8, following the heavily criticised "Woman's World" music video. In 'Lifetimes' — which Perry recently described as "a song about eternal love" inspired by her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom — the pop star is seen riding on the back of a motorcycle, dancing on a beach in a bikini, and partying on stage at a nightclub in one of the Spanish islands.

Perry was criticised for ‘Woman's World’ because of her collaboration with Dr. Luke, the producer and songwriter whom Kesha accused of sexual assault. He denied the allegations and accused Kesha of defamation.

On Instagram, one user commented that working with Dr. Luke on the song "is truly disrespectful to Kesha and every woman in the world."