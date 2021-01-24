The pop star was arrested on the suspicion of drinking under the influence

Canadian singer Justin Bieber Image Credit: AFP

Singer Justin Bieber has stepped into 2021 with remorse and reflection as looks back upon his arrest seven years ago on January 23.

Bieber, 26, who has mended his notorious ways since his marriage to Hailey Bieber, took to Instagram to mark the anniversary of his arrest, while drawing strength from his faith.

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god,” Bieber wrote on Instagram, while posting a photo of himself being taken away in handcuffs.

“I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami,” he joked, before talking about become a better version of himself.

Bieber continued: “All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today”…”

In 2014, the singer, who was 19 at the time, was arrested on the suspicion of drinking under influence, resisting arrest and sitting behind the wheel without a valid license.