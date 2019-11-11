American singer Dev, known for her top 10 hit, ‘Bass Down Low’ and duets with superstars including Enrique Iglesias and 2 Chainz, is coming to Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge on November 13.

Performing her catalogue of party anthems, Dev will be hosting the venue’s Rosay urban night, which takes place every Wednesday. Dev’s debut album ‘The Night the Sun Came Up’, was released in 2012. The second single, ‘In the Dark’, and most successful solo single, peaked at number 11 in the US chart. She also hosts the Beats 1 by Apple radio station.