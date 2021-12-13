Duo to join Mahmoud Al Turky and Khalid Fouad at the Mother of the Nation festival finale

Issam Al Najjar and Craig David Image Credit: Supplied

Get into the groove as singer Craig David and Arab star Issam Al Najjar head into Abu Dhabi this week to perform at the finale of the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival.

The closing weekend of the 10-day fest will see British singer David take to the stage on December 17, followed by Jordanian sensation Al Najjar on December 18, along with pop singers Mahmoud Al Turky and Khalid Fouad.

An award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, and DJ, David has recently made a triumphant return with his two albums ‘Following my Intuition’ and ‘The Time is Now’, which have received more than 1.5 billion streams. The singer with hits including ‘7 Days’, ‘Walking Away’, ‘Insomnia’ and ‘Fill me in’ will bring his successful worldwide TS5 tour to the UAE capital.

Jordanian teen sensation Al Najjar has gone from recording covers at home to gaining international success, being featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square, reaching over 500 million views on TikTok, and getting more than 87 million views on YouTube.

The renowned singer-songwriter, who is now signed with Universal Arabic Music, gained massive popularity with his viral hit ‘Hadal Ahbek’, as it took the top spot on Spotify’s Global Viral in several countries, including the US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and India. Now, Al Najjar is bringing his hottest hits, including ‘Turning Me Up’ and ‘Mn Gheirik Enti’, to MOTN’s stage on Saturday, where he will be joined by regional superstars Al Turky and Fouad.

Doors for both shows will open at 7pm, and tickets are now available from Dh75.

The MOTN festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is currently ongoing at Abu Dhabi Corniche. Attractions and activations at the event include London’s most Instagrammable café, EL&N (Shopping District), Smash Room (Thrill Zone), as well as the Dessert Museum, manga-themed Aneminia and MOTN Funhouse (Inspire Zone).