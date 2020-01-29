The pop-rock band and the artist will perform in the city for Valentine’s Day

Indian pop-rock musicians Sanam Band and Sanah Moidutty will bring a bit of romance to Dubai this Valentine’s Day as they perform at Bollywood Parks.

The ‘Bollyboom Valentine’s 2020’ concert, which will be held on February 15, will feature the full band line-up including Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj, who, along with Moidutty, will croon some romantic tracks including their hit covers ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Mere Mehboob’, ‘Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi’ and ‘Pehla Nasha’, among others.