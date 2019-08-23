PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Rose Bowl on August 22, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

There is now a ‘Rolling Stones Rock’ on Mars, and it’s giving Mick Jagger and the boys some serious satisfaction.

NASA named the little stone for the legendary rockers after its InSight robotic lander captured it rolling across the surface of Mars. Robert Downey Jr took the stage just before the Stones at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Thursday night to make the new moniker public.

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones waves to the crowd during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The stadium is just a stones’ throw from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages InSight.

Jagger took a moment between songs to tell the crowd that “NASA has given us something we have always dreamed of, our very own rock on Mars. I can’t believe it.”