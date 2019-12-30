The ‘Angels’ singer is fresh off the release of his festive album

English pop star Robbie Williams will perform at The Pointe in Dubai on January 24.

The ‘Angels’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Feel’ singer is fresh off the release of his festive album ‘The Christmas Present’, which marks his 12th studio record to date. Formerly of Take That, Williams’ performance will also mark the 25th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival, kicking off at 4pm.

“Entertainment has always been a key pillar and cornerstone of DSF, and hosting an internationally-recognised artist such as Robbie Williams is a reflection of our commitment to deliver the most exceptional festival to date,” said Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.