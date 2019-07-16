The singer takes viewers on a ride through the streets of Dubai in ‘New Look’

Rita Ora’s new track is taking viewers on a ride through Dubai as the singer unveiled the music video of ‘New Look’ from her 2018 album, ‘Phoenix’.

UAE residents will recognise many tourist spots featured on the adrenaline-charged video, with the Al Seef, Bastakiya, Meydan bridge, abra rides and Dubai’s glittering Shaikh Zayed Road skyline, all finding a spot on the 2.43-minute video.

The 28-year-old singer-actress, who is a frequent visitor to the emirate, had been teasing details about her new video across her social media accounts over the past few days, which has been directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Tatia Pilieva.

“My brand new video for NEW LOOK is out now!! This was so much fun to film in Dubai, thanks to the @pulsefilms team & director @tati_p who worked so hard on the video,” she tweeted on July 15 as her video released worldwide.

Ora also tweeted earlier: “… Filming in Dubai was so much fun with these amazing cars!! #VisitDubai.”

Need for Speed

In the ‘Fast and Furious’ inspired music video, Ora is seen playing a mechanic by day who gets behind the wheel of her Dodge Challenger at sundown to indulge in illegal street car racing.

‘New Look’ opens with an aerial view of Dubai’s Shaikh Zayed Road skyline, before the camera zooms in towards a Dubai license plate that spells out ‘R1TA’.

As the video gains momentum, so does the speed of the racing cars on Meydan bridge, where Ora is seen racing with another driver while other cars are busy two-wheeling and spinning on the makeshift racetrack.

The video also features Arab women front and centre.

While it is unclear when the video was filmed, Ora was in the emirate in March to perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for a concert celebrating the Global Teacher Prize, hosted by the Varkey Foundation.