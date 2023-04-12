K-pop fans and ‘Beliebers’ alike have been blowing up social media with speculations suggesting that BTS star Jungkook could be working on a collaboration with singer Justin Beiber. This past week, photos of Jungkook at a US recording studi went viral. The singer was seen with renowned producers Scooter Braun, Andrew Watt and Cirkut.
The rumours started because one of the producers seen in the photos, Andrew Watt, is well known for producing some of Beiber’s most popular songs including “Deserve You," "Die For You," "Peaches," "Hailey," "Anyone," and "Hit The Ground.”
Jungkook is the youngest member of the Koran boy band that has been making record-breaking music over the past couple of years. The band includes singers Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The K-pop band is well known for high profile collaborations with Western music stars including Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Halsey.