"What we're about to see right now is they're about to get to dipping, gripping, riding, slipping and hopefully not sliding," he told viewers.

"Oh, he jumped on the top of the hurdle. You can do that? That was a cool trick right there. I liked that one. He went off the tippy-top." Snoop Dogg, who will take part in NBC Primetime coverage of the Paris Olympics starting next month, is better known in the sports world for his Snoop Youth Football League. The championship game is called the "Snooper Bowl".