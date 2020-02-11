The concert show will take place on April 16 and 17 at the QE2

The Queen Experience is coming to town to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the smash hit ‘We Are the Champions’.

The concert show will take place at the QE2 on April 16 and 17 from 8pm to 10pm, with an additional matinee show on April 17 at 3pm.

The production pays tribute to Queen fronted by Freddie Mercury, reimagining his charm and charisma, and features back to back hits from the group’s catalogue.

The set includes tracks ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘I Want to Break Free’ and more.