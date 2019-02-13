For the serial dater: U Up?
‘U Up?’ is the definitive modern dating podcast presented by Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid, where they discuss their take on the ebbs and flows of the crazy dating world we live in. From interpreting dating app interactions and weird first date encounters, to defining the relationship and everything in between — they’re here “to make sure you don’t die alone”.
Listeners of ‘U Up?’ call in with a wide range of questions. Like, should you send V-Day flowers to a girl’s office or home? How to tell your long-distance beau that the commute is making you broke? Should you be mad if someone you’re dating hadn’t deleted their dating apps? What do I do if my significant other is still texting his ex? This podcast is a gold mine for modern relationship advice, and it’s also perfect for newbies who’ve just jumped into the world of online dating.
For the doe-eyed ladies: ‘Sentimental Garbage’
Sick of feeling guilty about the books you should be reading, but aren’t? Annoyed that the books you read don’t seem to “count” as literature? Join author and journalist Caroline O’Donoghue as she discovers the chick-lit classics her guests were raised on, from schmaltzy romances to family comedies to bodice-ripping dramas. She talks to authors, fans and cultural critics about what makes chick-lit tick, and investigate why it’s so often overlooked. Season two drops today on the big V-Day, and they’re going to begin by discussing ‘Eat Pray Love’.
For the cynic: ‘Modern Love: The Podcast’ — V-Day two-part series
In March of 2017, writer Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s essay ‘You May Want to Marry My Husband’ was published in the ‘Modern Love’ column. Written in the form of a personal ad, it was really a love letter to her husband. Just 10 days later, Amy died of ovarian cancer. Since then, her essay has become one of the most widely read in the history of the column.
In June 2018, a piece by Amy’s husband Jason Rosenthal was published in response to Amy’s, called ‘My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me’. In it, he talked about the huge impact that Amy’s essay had on readers, many of whom wrote to him, sharing their own experiences of loss, as well as attempting to woo him.
In a two-part series around this Valentine’s Day, ‘Modern Love: The Podcast’ are releasing episodes featuring both Amy and Jason’s essays, as well as a follow-up interview with Jason that goes into more detail about his life after Amy’s death. The first episode, out on February 6, features actress Debra Winger reading Amy’s essay. In the episode, Winger explains why she was one of the people who was deeply moved by Amy’s piece. The second episode, out on February 14, features actor Andre Holland (‘Moonlight’, ‘High Flying Bird’) reading Jason’s piece, and a follow-up interview with Jason. Holland also explains why he personally connected with Jason’s piece.
For the passionate ones: ‘This American Life’ — Valentine’s Day episode
Love makes us do crazy things. But usually not this crazy. This week for Valentine’s Day, podcast ‘This American Life’ put together four stories (and a prologue) of people going to extremes to find and pursue their one true love. They are scrumptious little snippets, not longer than 10 minutes each and will have you either cooing with joy or writing off romantic love forever. Happy listening!