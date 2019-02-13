Listeners of ‘U Up?’ call in with a wide range of questions. Like, should you send V-Day flowers to a girl’s office or home? How to tell your long-distance beau that the commute is making you broke? Should you be mad if someone you’re dating hadn’t deleted their dating apps? What do I do if my significant other is still texting his ex? This podcast is a gold mine for modern relationship advice, and it’s also perfect for newbies who’ve just jumped into the world of online dating.