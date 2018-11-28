After launching with a fantastic pilot episode (featuring Eminem of all the people) exactly a year ago, ‘Broken Record’ co-hosts Malcolm Gladwell (‘Revisionist History’) and Rick Rubin all but disappeared, seemingly having given up on the project. But the boys have made a full comeback, dropping four episodes in November alone. If the name Malcolm Gladwell alone isn’t enough to pull you in (the man is a podcast Midas, turning every show he touches into audio gold) there’s plenty to unpack here for fans of music, evidenced in that very first pilot episode, which featured a free-flowing interview with rapper Eminem. For this season’s introductory episode, Gladwell grills his co-host Rubin, producer and label manager extraordinaire, to mine his rich career for funny anecdotes and creative insights. For listeners who like a little bit of unpredictability when they tune in every week, ‘Broken Record’ is the musical mixed bag you’ve been looking for.