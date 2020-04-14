The band has been on hiatus since 2016 but fans believe that could change

One Direction Image Credit: GN Archives

One Direction fans believe that the boy band, on hiatus since 2016, could be planning a special reunion for their upcoming 10-year anniversary.

The rumours emerged when it appeared that all four members of 1D — as well as the band’s official account — were now following Zayn Malik on Twitter.

Malik left the group in 2015 to take “some private time out of the spotlight.”

Liam Payne recently teased a potential reunion to mark the group’s 10 year anniversary. The band formed on July 23 of 2010 on the ‘X Factor’. They were eliminated as solo contestants and put together into a group instead.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” Payne told The Independent.

“To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting.”