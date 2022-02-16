Music streaming service Tidal is now available in the UAE for the first time, joining a collection of services such as Apple Music and Spotify here.
Tidal was first launched in 2015 and this is the first time the platform will be available in the region, according to a press release.
One of the key selling points of Tidal is the HiFi sound quality. Music lovers will be able to access a catalogue of more than 80 million songs and curated playlists, with two listening options — TIDAL HiFi and TIDAL HiFi Plus — and multiple tiers.
TIDAL HiFi costs $5.50/month (Dh20.20), while TIDAL HiFi Plus is $11/month featuring “everything the HiFi tier offers, in addition the introduction of fan-centred royalties and direct-to-artist payouts.” HiFi Plus also boasts “immersive sound formats (Dolby Atmos Music & Sony 360 Audio Recordings) and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), alongside early access to exclusive offerings and future features.”
TIDAL Family offers six accounts for $8.50/month (Family HiFi) or $17/month (Family HiFi Plus).
“The UAE is multicultural, has a strong music culture, and is a leader in bringing world-class entertainment to music fans,” said Chief Operating Officer of TIDAL, Lior Tibon. “Fans can now listen to music and support their favourite artists at the same time as TIDAL continues to extend support for artists with new ways to get paid. We’re excited to support the music culture in the UAE and further put fans and artists’ experiences first.”
The statement also added that Tidal is an artist-first platform with tools to uplift the artist experience.
“TIDAL launching in the UAE gives my fans a new platform to listen and enjoy my music with high quality sound,” said Ragheb Alama, singer and composer. “I’m excited to see TIDAL help fans support their favourite artists in new ways with features like direct-to-artist payments because for any artist, our fans’ support is the reason we make music.”
TIDAL is available for download for Android devices through Play Store and iOS via the App Store.