He’s been called the ‘hottest guitarist in the world’ by The Sunday Times, and it’s a moniker he wears well — you’ll find references to the title on his website. “The media is very quick to keep bombastic titles and I think every time you read something like that you think, ‘oh my God, the expectations are even higher’. For me, I always just focus on what I love doing — and that is playing guitar and playing beautiful music and playing it for as many people as possible. And if that makes me the hottest guitarist in the world, then I’m very happy with that.”