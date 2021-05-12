Pink Floyd became the first act to experiment with quadraphonic sounds

A picture dated July 2, 2005 shows British rock band Pink Floyd (L-R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Richard Wright, taking a bow at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London. Image Credit: AFP

In The Midnight Hour

1965

Wilson Pickett, who was a major influence on the development of American soul music, recorded the classic ‘In the Midnight Hour’ at the historic Lorraine Motel in Memphis the very place where African-American activist Martin Luther King Jr would later be assassinated in April 1968.

King was standing on the hotel’s balcony when a single shot from an assassin’s rifle took his life.

Pickett, who would become an American music legend, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Pink Floyd’s new sound

1975

Pink Floyd, one of the most innovative rock bands in music history, became the first act to experiment with quadraphonic sounds during their special concert Games For May — Space Age Relaxation For The Climate Of Spring at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

It was the first time ever that loudspeakers were placed at the back of the auditorium to simulate a ‘sound in the round’, ie quadraphonic effect. The sound system which was developed by EMI technicians went missing after the show only to be recovered several years later.

High-tech lighting and sound effects would become a staple of their concerts from the 1994 PULSE tour.

Jefferson Starship fined

1975

Jefferson Starship, one of the most successful arena bands of the 1970s and ‘80s, were fined $14,000 after fans made a mess and damaged property at their free New York Central Park concert.

Over 60,000 fans attended the gig which was sponsored by radio station WNEW-FM.

A seminal San Francisco psychedelic rock band Starship (formerly Jefferson Airplane) was fronted by Grace Slick who composed and performer almost all their hit songs.

Perry Como dies in his sleep

2001

Perry Como in 1945. Image Credit: AP

American singer and TV presenter Perry Como, once the highest-paid performer in the history of television, died at the age of 88 in his sleep.

Born Pierino Ronald to Italian parents in Pennsylvania Como was one of the most popular singers of the post World War II era and before the emergence of rock and roll.

He scored 14 No 1 hit singles in America from 150 chart hits. Como was found success in the UK with over 25 chart hits, including the singles ‘Magic Moments’ and ‘Catch A Falling Star.’