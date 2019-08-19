Artists will present popular Sufi compositions from Bollywood and other Sufi poets

Malhaar, the UAE non-for-profit music group, is organising its next Baithak session on August 23 at JLT in Dubai.

The sessions are open for anyone interesting in getting a better understanding of Indian music and listen to UAE-based artists perform. Every session of Baithak has a theme, from Sufi to Ghazal and Bollywood music.

The next event will celebrate the spirit of Eid and Janmasthami, the Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of the deity Krishna.

Malhaar artists will present popular Sufi compositions from Bollywood (mainly compositions of AR Rehman) and other well-known Sufi poets such as Amir Khusraw, Kabir and Meera.