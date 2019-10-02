The singer and DJ Marshmello were announced for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts this year

In this file photo taken on January 28, 2018 Lana Del Rey arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York. (AFP/Jewel Samad) Image Credit:

Lana Del Rey will perform in Abu Dhabi this year, joining The Killers, Travis Scott and the newly announced DJ Marshmello.

Del Rey will take the stage on November 30 at du Arena as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The American singer released her sixth studio album ‘Norman [Expletive] Rockewell!’ in August this year.

Del Rey, 34, rose to fame with her debut single ‘Video Games’ in 2011. Her subsequent hits have included ‘Summertime Sadness’, ‘Blue Jeans’ and ‘Born to Die’.

Marshmello. Image Credit:

Organisers also revealed that DJ Marshmello will return to the UAE for a set during the F1 weekend festivities on November 28.

Previously announced rapper Travis Scott will perform on November 29, while Las Vegas rock band The Killers are set to wrap up the bill on December 1.