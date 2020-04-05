Jung Yun-hak Image Credit: Supplied

Supernova’s leader and vocalist Jung Yun-hak is the first K-Pop idol to test positive for COVID-19.

After his return from Japan where he was working as a producer for audition programe ‘G-EGG’, the singer and actor reportedly visited a special testing centre in Seocho District after showing symptoms of the virus.

On Friday, the band confirmed media reports on its official Japanese website, revealing that he got tested last Tuesday and is undergoing treatment in a Seoul hospital.

Following his diagnosis, his manager and other staff members underwent testing and results were negative.

A member of Supernova since 2007, Jung, who has ventured into musicals and acting and is mainly active in Japan, is the only South Korean entertainer to have been affected by the COVID-19 so far.

Last week, JYJ’s Kim Jaejoong pulled an April fool’s prank in a now-deleted Instagram post by revealing that he contracted the virus and was hospitalised. The singer clarified in a caption that the post was in no way a joke but an effort to raise awareness and for people to take care of themselves.

Yuehua Entertainment’s two staff members were recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. As a result, members of K-Pop girl group Everglow were tested and it was all negative as of Friday. All their schedules have been cancelled for their safety and have entered two weeks of quarantine.

Because Everglow member Sihyun works alongside Kim Min-kyu and The Boyz’s Juyeon on SBS MTV’s ‘The Show’ as co-hosts, the K-Pop idols as well its staff members were advised to receive testing as precautionary measures. Cre.ker Entertainment shared on social media that its artist Juyeon tested negative while Kim is still waiting for his results.