South Korean singer Beomgyu, a member of boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT), has faced some health issues that might stop him from performing on tour in the US.
The quintet, made up of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, have been on their ‘Act: Lovesick’ world tour that kicked off in Seoul on July 2 and landed in the US on July 7.
Their agency Big Hit Music shared a statement about his health on July 13, a day after the group performed their third US show in Atlanta.
“Beomgyu started feeling unwell on July 11 (local time) while on tour in the United States. He sought consultation from a local doctor who gave medical advice that going on with the concerts as planned would be possible,” the statement read. “In accordance with the doctor’s opinion, Beomgyu took part in the Atlanta show today. However, he stepped away during some parts of the show as he was not fully recovered. Beomgyu is currently getting some rest after the Atlanta show, and he will focus on recovering his condition and health.”
Fans shared clips of the band performing without Beomgyu on stage for two songs — ‘Can’t You See Me’ and ‘Opening Sequence’. People on social media also expressed concern for the 21-year-old singer, who they say appeared tired.
Big Hit’s statement added: “While the artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all future activities related to the tour, we are prioritizing his health above all. We will handle his participation in the rest of the US tour with necessary flexibility and caution.”
TXT are set to perform five more shows in the US before heading to other countries including Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.
The group, who are labelmates with K-pop stars BTS, made their debut in 2019 with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. They most recently released EP ‘Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ in May 2022, which their first world tour ‘Act: Lovesick’ is in support of.