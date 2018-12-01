Here’s some extra special news to start off December. South Korea’s hottest K-Pop musicians have scored nominations at Germany’s daf BAMA Music Awards 2018, which will take place for the first time in Middle East at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on December 21.
K-Pop superstars Exo and members Lay and Kai snagged the most nominations in five categories: Best Song, Best Album, Best Rising, Best Look and Best Group.
BTS’s ‘Idol’ has been nominated in the Best Song category with Exo’s ‘Tempo’, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’, Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s ‘Friends’, Pablo Alboran’s ‘No Vaya A Ser’, and Super Sako’s ‘Mi Gna’.
The biggest award of the night may be BAMA’s Best Group of the year as it features a huge line-up, mostly overtaken by K-Pop acts BlackPink, BTS, Exo, Got7, Super Junior as well British girl group Little Mix.
BlackPink’s ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’, IU’s ‘Bbibbi’, GOT7’s ‘Lullaby’ and Twice’s ‘Yes or Yes’ are all facing each other for Best Video.
Alongside Exo’s Lay and other international acts, BlackPink is also revealed to be nominated in the Best Rising category.
Adding to her Best Video nomination, IU is up for BAMA’s Best Female of the year, competing against Agnez Mo, Anitta, Anne-Marie, Laura Pausini and Sarah Geronimo
Lastly, K-Pop group Super Junior and Mexican pop-rock band Reik’s Latin collaborative track ‘One More Time’ is up against strong contenders such as Marshmello and Amr Diab, Massari, May Diab and French Montana and much more.
Fans can vote online for their favourite artists.
Girls’ Generations, G-Dragon, EXO and BTS have previously landed nominations at the daf BAMA Music Awards.
The organiser Brands & Trends exclusively told ‘Gulf News tabloid!’ that they are in final stages of confirming a “major” K-Pop group to come down to Dubai and attend as well as perform at the show.
Tickets start at Dh395. Early bird tickets are Dh295.