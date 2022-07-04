Blackpink has made YouTube history with their smash hit track ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’.
According to their label YG Entertainment, the track has crossed 1.9 billion views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop group to achieve the feat for their music video.
The only other K-pop music video to have reached 1.9 billion views on YouTube to date is Psy’s viral 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style.’
‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ released in 2018 and went on to become a smash hit. The powerful song, well-known for its finger-shooting dance moves, earned Blackpink its first ever win in the Choice Song: Group category at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, beating out other heavyweight contenders in the music industry.
This isn’t the first video by Blackpink that has crossed a billion views. In June, their label announced that ‘Kill This Love’ had crossed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, three years after the track released.
Blackpink have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea in 2016. Over the years, the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — have collaborated with stars such as Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Cardi B. In 2018 they worked with Dua Lipa on the single ‘Kiss and Make up’. They are known for their catchy tunes mixing Korean and English and slick dance routines. The all-female quartet is signed with US label Interscope Records and made history as the first K-Pop girl group to play at Coachella.
Incidentally, for those wondering, ‘Baby Shark’ by Pinkfong is the video on YouTube with the highest views at 10.87 billion views. In second place is ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi that sits at 7.89 billion views and ‘Johny Johny Yes Papa’, the childhood nursery rhyme by LooLoo Kids has crossed 6.38 billion views.