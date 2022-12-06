South Korea’s Blackpink has become the first girl group to be named Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year.
The K-pop quartet, made up of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, were labelled the “biggest girl group in the world” by the publication on December 5.
Blackpink are known for hit tracks such as ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, ‘Kill This Love’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH’.
“We put in a lot of work so we could look like superwomen,” Jennie told Time magazine. “We’re very normal girls, at the end of the day.”
Minsuk Yang, chairman and CEO of YG Entertainment, added: “Blackpink will continue to play its role as a trendsetting icon, not only in music, but also in beauty, fashion, and other industries.”
Blackpink’s latest release, their second full album ‘BORN PINK’, debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album sales.
They are also currently on their ‘Born Pink World Tour’, which kicked off in Seoul on October 15 and will continue until June 2023. The tour will even land in the UAE — the K-pop stars will perform at Etihad Park in Yas Island on January 28, 2023.