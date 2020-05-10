The former Wonder Girls rapper is dropping new music since launching her own label

Yubin may be facing a stiff competition with a star-studded comeback line-up this month.

The former Wonder Girls rapper is confirmed to be preparing new music since establishing her own label, rrr Entertainment.

Although there are no details on the release date, the concept and album name have been revealed. Her new musical offering is expected to hit the K-Pop scene sometime in May, marking her first comeback this year and seven months since dropping ‘Start of the End’ back in October.

Yubin was an active member of K-Pop girl group Wonder Girls for 10 years since its debut in 2007, releasing a string of hits that included ‘Tell Me’, ‘Nobody’, and ‘Why So Lonely’.

Following her departure from JYP Entertainment in January, she announced the launch of her very own entertainment agency, rrr (‘real recognise real’) Entertainment on her personal Instagram account. Her former bandmate and ex-JYP labelmate Hyerim is a signed artist under her label.