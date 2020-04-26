IN2IT’s Isaac took to Twitter to wish his fans

IN2IT’s Isaac took to Twitter to wish fans Ramadan Kareem on Friday.

“Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness, Ramadan Kareem Mubarak,” the K-Pop boy band member wrote in the group’s official Twitter page.

Quite oddly enough, the Malaysian K-Pop singer added a TikTok video of him taking on the emoji face challenge in the post. In response to his tweet, fans soon commented and thanked the artist for his wishes.

Over the last few years, other K-Pop bands such as BTS wished fans a Ramadan Kareem during an interview with KBS World Radio Arabic in 2015. Back in May, Benji from boy group B.I.G — known for singing Arabic cover songs — told Gulf News that his group would all like to fast for Ramadan for a day.

“If we’re going to do a global cover project, it should extend beyond ‘we sing different languages’. Experience the culture,” he said. “If you’re going to do something and you’re going to receive that much support, that’s the least you can do.”

Isaac has been actively promoting the all-male band since October 2017. Originally formed from survival show Boys24 with eight members, Jinsub departed the group in 2018 while Sunghyun followed a year later.

Alongside soloist AleXa, IN2IT garnered attention last year for embarking on their first tour in India and especially for their Bollywood-style dance cover of ‘The Jawaani Song’ from movie ‘Student Of The Year 2’.